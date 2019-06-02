MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Receives $226.60 Average PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.60.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.14, for a total value of $5,622,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,908,089.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $1,114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,753. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.82. The company had a trading volume of 530,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,347. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $299.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

