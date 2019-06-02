Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 502.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William L. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $159,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $24.46 on Friday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

