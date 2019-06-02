Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,114.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 536,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 492,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,184,000 after acquiring an additional 183,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,628 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $160,259.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $290,328.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,085 shares of company stock worth $1,727,095. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.92. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

