Matthew S. Stadler Sells 50,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CNS opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.99 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/matthew-s-stadler-sells-50000-shares-of-cohen-steers-inc-cns-stock.html.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.