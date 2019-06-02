Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $534,684.00 and approximately $2,152.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012956 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000834 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,316,151 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

