Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) CEO David L. Goodin Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 186,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Mdu Resources Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

