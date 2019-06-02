Metadium Hits Market Cap of $32.52 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Metadium has a market cap of $32.52 million and $7.79 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00379036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.02461121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00161340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

