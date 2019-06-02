Metaverse ETP Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00012825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $79.81 million and $19.52 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.03082967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00108033 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 75,742,879 coins and its circulating supply is 71,469,024 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, CoinBene, RightBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

