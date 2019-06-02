MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $20,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

