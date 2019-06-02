Michael F. Colosi Sells 16,993 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

