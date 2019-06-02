Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s 2nd Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 366,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,936,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 19,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 163,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,800 shares of company stock worth $27,803,932. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $947.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

