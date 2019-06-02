MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hartig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

