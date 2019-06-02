Moneta Porcupine Mines (ME) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s share price rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 780,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 194,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $34.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

