MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (MONOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

MONOY opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

