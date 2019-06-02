Morgan Stanley Boosts Workday (WDAY) Price Target to $219.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.32.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of -167.31 and a beta of 1.79. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.40, for a total transaction of $50,009,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $216,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock worth $208,547,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after purchasing an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,900,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Workday by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Workday by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.