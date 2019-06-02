NANJCOIN (NANJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,411.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $2.99 million and $10,411.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00376932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.02554328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00158720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NANJCOIN was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

