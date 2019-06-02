Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $386,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,838 shares of company stock worth $60,415,372. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $343.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $435.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $386,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/nations-financial-group-inc-ia-adv-has-386000-stake-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.