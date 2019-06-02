NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Stake Raised by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 120,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,389. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.87.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $111.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

