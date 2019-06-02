Neogen Co. (NEOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,033 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $563,133.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,055 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

