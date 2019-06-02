NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stake Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on NetApp to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $59.20 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

