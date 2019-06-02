New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 459,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

