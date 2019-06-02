Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.89 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Newton has a market capitalization of $53.13 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Newton has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00381992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.54 or 0.02170272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00160835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

