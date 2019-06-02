Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Nexa Resources posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Nexa Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.58. 96,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

