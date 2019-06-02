Nice (NICE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nice from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of Nice stock opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nice has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nice will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,510,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.