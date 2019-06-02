Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 97,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 849,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nobilis Health (HLTH) Trading Down 6.7%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/nobilis-health-hlth-trading-down-6-7.html.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.