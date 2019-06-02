Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.58 Million Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,617 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after acquiring an additional 342,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cerner by 4,852.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $3,324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,968 shares of company stock worth $27,491,469. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

