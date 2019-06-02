Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/northstar-asset-management-llc-sells-2591-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.