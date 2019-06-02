Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $244.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.34. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total transaction of $58,008.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.15, for a total value of $3,813,977.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $260,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,185 shares of company stock worth $48,912,250. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura raised their price target on Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.13.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

