Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.24 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 204.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 207.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

