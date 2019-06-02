Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Director Charles G. Phillips III Sells 95,100 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $4,961,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,190,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,654,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,039,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after buying an additional 3,541,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,592,000 after buying an additional 46,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,856,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after buying an additional 785,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

