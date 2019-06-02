NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 33,300 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in AGNC Investment by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 537,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 876,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 102,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 628,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 150,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $206,973.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,775.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.08 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

