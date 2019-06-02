NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 205.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 635.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in US Foods by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $843,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,390.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,243. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-1-04-million-holdings-in-us-foods-holding-corp-usfd.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.