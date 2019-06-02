Numis Securities Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NOG stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.59. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of $111.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

