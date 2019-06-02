Nvwm LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,356,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $168,392,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

AMAT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,391,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $84,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

