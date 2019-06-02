Nvwm LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 317.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 2,894,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,916. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $27,503,399. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

