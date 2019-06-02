O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $22.82 on Friday. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $799.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $122.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

