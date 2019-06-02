OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.56 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.87%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

