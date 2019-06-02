Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.95. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 3,153.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

