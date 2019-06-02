One Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 118,282.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after buying an additional 1,813,265 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after buying an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,075.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 707,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,473,000 after buying an additional 646,889 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,106.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

