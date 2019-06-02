O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $103,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $371.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $265.27 and a 1 year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $12,766,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,052. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

