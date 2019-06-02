Outfront Media’s (OUT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We are using a $29 price target. Management guidance includes high‐single‐digit AFFO gain for the full year. Yield is currently 5.8% on the annual dividend of $1.44 per share.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. CIBC started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Outfront Media from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.09.

OUT opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

