Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) VP Freda Rose Webb Purchases 3,000 Shares

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) VP Freda Rose Webb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PHX opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,732.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

