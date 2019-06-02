Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 162,077 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 162,077 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $33,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,455,000 after acquiring an additional 267,644 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Income Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $126,779.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

