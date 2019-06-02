Parkgene (GENE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,935.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a market cap of $212,109.00 and $5,935.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00382621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.02182262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00159860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.