PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PDC Energy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

In other PDC Energy news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $284,708. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

