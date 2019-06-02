PENG (PENG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PENG has a market cap of $213,072.00 and $65.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00381186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02194779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00160279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004146 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 9,978,110,319 coins and its circulating supply is 6,863,092,642 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

