Performance Shipping (DCIX) & Box Ships (TEUFF) Critical Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -213.20% -30.44% -26.64% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Box Ships’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $25.57 million 0.58 -$52.90 million N/A N/A Box Ships $17.49 million 0.00 -$226.62 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Box Ships on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

