PerkinElmer (PKI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PerkinElmer’s core Diagnostics unit has been putting up a strong performance on strength in reproductive health, applied genomics and immunodiagnostics business for a considerable period of time. Robust international growth is also encouraging. The recent Cisbio Bioassays buyout is an added positive. Continued expansion in both gross and operating margins buoy optimism. Solid show by Tulip and EUROIMMUN also paints a bright picture. PerkinElmer has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. PerkinElmer exited the first quarter on solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating the consensus mark. Strength in reproductive health, applied genomics and immunodiagnostics business lines led to the impressive performance. Meanwhile, negative currency movement impacted the company’s top line in recent times.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.32.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,748.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,156 shares of company stock worth $5,041,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $280,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $1,916,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

