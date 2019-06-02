Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

