Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Diodes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diodes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diodes by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Diodes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,501,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $30.93 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,665.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

